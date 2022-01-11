UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Visits Murree To Review Arrangements For Clearing Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Chief Secretary visits Murree to review arrangements for clearing snowfall

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday visited Murree to review arrangement made for clearing snowfall and maintain traffic flow at lower Topa-Jhika Galli road, Kaldana road and other places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday visited Murree to review arrangement made for clearing snowfall and maintain traffic flow at lower Topa-Jhika Galli road, Kaldana road and other places.

The Chief Secretary also directed the senior officers of the administration and police to stay in Murree to oversee the relief activities until the weather conditions improve, says news released here.

He said that in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, more roads should be made one-way and snow-removing and vehicle-lifting machinery should be shifted to the choking points before snowfall.

The Chief Secretary directed that in case of heavy snowfall, places for tourists' stay should be identified.

He asked the officers to set up three check-posts at the entry points of Murree and disallow entry of vehicles more than the number fixed in view of possible weather hazards.

Related Topics

Weather Police Punjab Murree Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Country's economy grew by nearly 5% in 2020-21: As ..

Country's economy grew by nearly 5% in 2020-21: Asad Umar

52 seconds ago
 Mayor of London Calls for 'Significant' Reduction ..

Mayor of London Calls for 'Significant' Reduction of Car Use in UK's Capital

55 seconds ago
 Short Time Frames Between Booster Doses May Overlo ..

Short Time Frames Between Booster Doses May Overload Immune System - EMA

57 seconds ago
 INGOs visa process time reduced to 10 days: AICC m ..

INGOs visa process time reduced to 10 days: AICC meeting told

59 seconds ago
 Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery ..

Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Bo ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first NSP public version to be launched ..

Pakistan's first NSP public version to be launched on Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.