Chief Secretary visits QHEH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Tuesday visited Quetta Helper Eye Hospital.

During his visit, the chief secretary inspected various departments, wards, OPD and OT of the hospital.

He also met the patients and ascertained their problems.

While talking to the management of the hospital, the CS said he has strictly instructed the district administration to fill the shortfall in BHUs and hospitals as soon as possible.

"We have monthly meetings and take briefing on all matters," the chief secretary said and added that district Health Committee meetings will be regularized to resolve the issues in hospitals.

He assured that the laser machine will be provided in the hospital soon. Besides, the shortage of machinery and medicines will also be met soon.

Earlier, the administration informed about the problems and financial difficulties of the hospital.