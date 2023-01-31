UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Visits QHEH

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chief Secretary visits QHEH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Tuesday visited Quetta Helper Eye Hospital.

During his visit, the chief secretary inspected various departments, wards, OPD and OT of the hospital.

He also met the patients and ascertained their problems.

While talking to the management of the hospital, the CS said he has strictly instructed the district administration to fill the shortfall in BHUs and hospitals as soon as possible.

"We have monthly meetings and take briefing on all matters," the chief secretary said and added that district Health Committee meetings will be regularized to resolve the issues in hospitals.

He assured that the laser machine will be provided in the hospital soon. Besides, the shortage of machinery and medicines will also be met soon.

Earlier, the administration informed about the problems and financial difficulties of the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Visit All

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

47 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.