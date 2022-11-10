Chief Secretary vows to complete renovation of school burnt in Diamer valley

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani vowed to complete the renovation of the school burnt by terrorists in Diamer Darel by tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, the newly renovated building of burnt school will be ready," said Wani, adding that in the meantime adjacent residential vacant building was immediately converted into a school in Diamer.

He said on Friday, the classes would start in the most beautiful building in the region.