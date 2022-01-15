UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Warns Against Delay In Development Projects Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Chief Secretary warns against delay in development projects completion

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that delay in development projects completion is not tolerable and the administrative secretary of the department concerned would be held accountable in case of any delay in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that delay in development projects completion is not tolerable and the administrative secretary of the department concerned would be held accountable in case of any delay in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting to review the mid-year progress of the annual development programme (ADP) at the Planning and Development Department, the chief secretary said that there should be no lapse of funds, allocated for the uplift schemes. He said that all departments should work hard to ensure timely and transparent utilisation of funds.

The chief secretary said that a mechanism should be devised to further accelerate the process of release of funds and the higher authorities be informed immediately in case of any hindrance in completion of projects. He said that only public interest should be taken into consideration while preparing uplift schemes, adding that the departments should cooperate for acquisition of the government land for schools, hospitals, and other welfare schemes.

The CS also issued instructions to the departments for immediate issuance of pending work orders. He said that all administrative secretaries should regularly review the development schemes of their respective departments.

Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the meeting about the allocations, releases, and utilization of funds. The administrative secretaries of all the departments attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of south Punjab participated through video-link.

Separately, the chief secretary presided over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat to review prices of essential commodities including flour, sugar, availability of fertilizers, and measures against smuggling. The chief secretary directed the officers to continue monitoring fertilizers supply and stocks through the online portal. He mentioned that the divisional commissioners could shift fertilizers to districts in their regions as and when required. He said that crackdown on those involved in the hoarding of fertilizers and profiteering should be continued.

The CS directed the deputy commissioners of bordering districts to keep a close watch on the smuggling of wheat. He asked the officers to show no leniency to those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hike and to take steps to minimise the differential between wholesale and retail prices of vegetables. He also issued instructions regarding expediting the process of registration of grocery stores under the Ehsas Ration Programme.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on price control measures. It was informed that action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers in districts. So far at check-posts in DG Khan, the authorities have seized 23 vehicles illegally transporting fertilizers out of the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Progress Price Stocks All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks citizens t ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks citizens to adopt precautionary measures ..

3 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats visit Takht Bhai's archeological ..

Foreign diplomats visit Takht Bhai's archeological site

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Provincial Minister's broth ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over de ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of four children

6 minutes ago
 Police officers directed to tighten noose around o ..

Police officers directed to tighten noose around outlaws : Inspector General of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.