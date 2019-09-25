Chief Secretary warns against negligence in anti-dengue campain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that laxity in anti-dengue campaign would not be tolerated in any case and stern action would be taken against negligent officers and officials.

Presiding over a meeting, the Chief Secretary said the Punjab government had adopted zero tolerance policy regarding delinquency in anti-dengue measures, adding that rusty human resource was not acceptable in the present emergency situation.