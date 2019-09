Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said laxity in anti-dengue campaign would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against negligent officers and officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said laxity in anti-dengue campaign would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against negligent officers and officials.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief secretary said the Punjab government had adopted zero tolerance policy regardingdelinquency in anti-dengue measures.