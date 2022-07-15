UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Warns Against Violation Of Law In By-polls

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has said that full cooperation will be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free, fair and transparent by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday, he said, "It's our responsibility that not only the elections should be held free, fair and transparent but the election process should also appear completely transparent and free." The meeting reviewed the arrangements made to ensure peaceful conduct of by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Information, and officers concerned attended the meeting while the divisional commissioners concerned, regional police officers, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that strict action would be taken against those who obstructed the election process without any discrimination, irrespective of their affiliation with any political party.

He said that violation of law would not be tolerated under any circumstances and immediate and strict action will be taken against law breakers. He warned that strict action would be taken over display of arms, adding that no one would be allowed to carry, display or use even any licensed weapon on the election day and the license of such persons would be cancelled. He maintained that those who use unlicensed weapons would be arrested.

The Chief Secretary directed that legal action be taken against the suspects who intended to disrupt the election process and they be asked to submit surety bonds otherwise they would be arrested. He made it clear that the administration was completely impartial in ensuring implementation of law and no concessions will be given to any candidate over violation of law.

During the meeting, Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police personnel would be deployed at all polling stations and elite forces would also be present near sensitive polling stations.

