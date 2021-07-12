Chief Secretary warns for sealing marriage halls, cattle markets, restaurants, markets over violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Monday said the marriage halls, cattle markets (Cattle Mandis), restaurants and markets would be sealed if violated coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While chairing a meeting held on coronavirus situation here at Sindh Secretariat, the CS directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take strict action against violators of the SOPs.

He directed all the divisional commissioners including the commissioner Karachi to impose smart lockdowns in the areas where cases of coronavirus were on the rise.

During the meeting, Health Secretary Kazim Hussain Jatoi proposed closure of Primary schools. He further proposed banning indoor dining, minimum attendance in wedding halls and complete closure of businesses for two days a week.

On this, the chief secretary said the proposals of the health department would be presented in the meeting of the task force headed by the Sindh Chief Minister.

The officials of the health department informed the meeting that 3.35 million vaccinations have been carried out in the province. The vaccination is being carried out in the province through PPHI, 647 vaccination centers of health department and 347 mobile teams.

In the meeting, the chief secretary directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the target of vaccination and said that all measures should be taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed health authorities and deputy commissioners to increase the mobile teams for vaccination.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi and all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.