Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar orders expediting work on e-procurement project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed authorities to expedite pace of work on e-procurement project.

He added that process of purchases in government and semi-government departments would be made more easy and transparent through the latest online system.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the board of management of the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The chief secretary said that the PPRA should ensure transparency in the procurement of government departments and information technology (IT) should be used for this purpose.

The meeting gave approval to making PPRA a financially-autonomous institution and charging fees for the provision of services.

It was also decided to include secretaries of higher education, communication and works, energy and local government departments in PPRA's board of management because of quantum of procurement in these departments.