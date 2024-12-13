Chief Secy Directs To Eliminate Illegal Encroachments On Auqaf Land
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 08:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah on Friday presided over an important meeting of the Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr Department.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Muhammad Mureed Rahmoon, Chief Administrator Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi, and representatives from the Finance and Planning & Development Departments, along with other concerned officials.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued directives to eliminate illegal encroachments on the Department's lands, emphasizing the importance of transparency in managing these properties.
He instructed that all Auqaf-owned shops and agricultural lands should be leased out at market rates to maximize revenue generation. Highlighting the preservation of cultural heritage, the Chief Secretary directed that the Heritage Department be involved in the restoration and beautification of shrines.
He stressed that the historical and cultural significance of these sacred sites must be maintained during any restoration activities. Furthermore, he instructed that the langar (free food distribution) facilities at shrines be inspected by the Sindh Food Authority to ensure the provision of clean and quality food for visitors.
During the meeting, Secretary Auqaf provided a comprehensive briefing on the department's assets and ongoing projects.
He informed the participants that the department owns 10,823 acres of agricultural land across the province, along with 2,226 shops, 19 warehouses, and 810 flats.
He further revealed that the department has generated Rs. 103 million in revenue from property rentals so far this year. Additionally, the department is overseeing 44 development projects worth Rs. 870 million, which are currently under construction.
Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah issued strict instructions to complete the mutation process of agricultural lands within three months. He also directed the removal of encroachments around shrines and emphasized the need to ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene at these sites for the convenience of devotees. He called for district administrations to extend their support in reclaiming encroached lands belonging to the Auqaf Department.
He further emphasized that all shops and agricultural lands under the department's management should be leased out transparently and at competitive market rates. Addressing concerns over corruption, the Chief Secretary instructed that strict action be taken against employees found involved in misappropriation of donation funds.
He reiterated that all these efforts are aimed at enhancing transparency, improving departmental performance, and ensuring the delivery of better services to the public.
