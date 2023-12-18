Open Menu

Chief Secy, Election Commissioner Sindh Discuss Arrangements For Upcoming General Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Chief Secy, Election Commissioner Sindh discuss arrangements for upcoming general election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah called on the Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam here on Monday and discussed arrangements for the upcoming general elections in detail.

The Chief Secretary said that the Sindh government had made all necessary preparations for holding fair and peaceful elections.

“Security and transport plans and other necessary arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the elections” he said adding that all facilities would be provided to the Election Commission for holding transparent elections.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah said that the Election Commission had completed all necessary preparations to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024.

“The Election Commission was fully prepared for conducting free, fair, and impartial elections” he said adding that as per directives of ECP CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to ensure transparency.

The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission was committed to providing a secure environment for the elections.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh, Ali Asghar Siyal, was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Election Commission Of Pakistan February All Government

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

2 days ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan