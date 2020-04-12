UrduPoint.com
Chief Secy For Ensuring SOPs At Financial Aid Distribution Centres

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has directed that SOPs regarding prevention of coronavirus be implemented strictly at the centres set up for distribution of financial assistance under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the situation caused by coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

The meeting was briefed that under the PM's Ehsaas Programme an amount of Rs 6.

74 billion was distributed in the province during three days and as many as 559,849 persons had benefited from this financial aid. A sum of Rs 2.88 billion was disbursed among 235,000 people yesterday.

The Chief Secretary said that healthcare facilities for coronavirus patients had been increased by establishing field hospitals in the province, adding that protection of people as well as doctors and paramedics from this highly contagious virus was the priority of the government.

He ordered the officers to ensure conditional opening of industries on the basis of export orders and implementation of relevant SOPs there, besides taking on board chambers of commerce to obtain details of export orders from these factories.

