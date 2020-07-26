Chief Secy inaugurates tennis, badminton courts in COM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Sunday inaugurated tennis and badminton courts in Civil Officer Mess (COM) to provide much needed facilities to the civil servant so that they could actively participate in different sports activities during their leisure times in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed the hope that the officers would utilize all much upgraded sporting facilities inside Civil Officer Mess.

During the inauguration ceremony of the tennis and badminton courts, Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Principal Secretary of CM KP Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Forest Shahid Ullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair, Secretary Excise islam Zeb, Zahoor Khan PSP, Secretary Finance Atif-ur-Rehman, Secretary Higher education Hassan Mahmood Yousafzai, Abdul Sattar, Director NIM Peshawar and Project Director of 1000 Grounds Facility Murad Ali Mohmand were also present.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said that all departments should implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensure implementation of the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

A network of sports facilities was being set up across the province to provide maximum opportunities to the players to come forward. He lauded the performance of Sports Secretary Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand and his team. Secretary Sports Abid Majeed while briefing the Chief Secretary disclosed that at present 96 schemes worth Rs. 486 million are being worked in different districts of the province.

He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, work was in full swing to provide ground and sports facilities at every district and Tehsil level for the promotion of sports in the entire province so that the young generation would be useful and productive.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz also lauded the performance of Secretary Administration Zahir Shah who supervised the completion of Tennis and Badminton courts in the Civil Officers Mess.