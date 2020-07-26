UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secy Inaugurates Tennis, Badminton Courts In COM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Chief Secy inaugurates tennis, badminton courts in COM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Sunday inaugurated tennis and badminton courts in Civil Officer Mess (COM) to provide much needed facilities to the civil servant so that they could actively participate in different sports activities during their leisure times in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed the hope that the officers would utilize all much upgraded sporting facilities inside Civil Officer Mess.

During the inauguration ceremony of the tennis and badminton courts, Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Principal Secretary of CM KP Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Forest Shahid Ullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair, Secretary Excise islam Zeb, Zahoor Khan PSP, Secretary Finance Atif-ur-Rehman, Secretary Higher education Hassan Mahmood Yousafzai, Abdul Sattar, Director NIM Peshawar and Project Director of 1000 Grounds Facility Murad Ali Mohmand were also present.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said that all departments should implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensure implementation of the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

A network of sports facilities was being set up across the province to provide maximum opportunities to the players to come forward. He lauded the performance of Sports Secretary Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand and his team. Secretary Sports Abid Majeed while briefing the Chief Secretary disclosed that at present 96 schemes worth Rs. 486 million are being worked in different districts of the province.

He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, work was in full swing to provide ground and sports facilities at every district and Tehsil level for the promotion of sports in the entire province so that the young generation would be useful and productive.

Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz also lauded the performance of Secretary Administration Zahir Shah who supervised the completion of Tennis and Badminton courts in the Civil Officers Mess.

Related Topics

Tennis Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Badminton Young Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

26 minutes ago

Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clo ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture reveals details of sectoral pillars ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council performs ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.