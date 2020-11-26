UrduPoint.com
Chief Secy Meets Marriage Hall Association Delegation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:58 PM

Chief secy meets Marriage Hall Association delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday met with a delegation of the Marriage Halls Association at the Civil Secretariat in connection with the implementation of SOPs for the prevention of Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that as per the directive of the Prime Minister, the provincial government was taking steps to keep businesses running with precautions during the second wave of Covid-19 but no compromise could be made on the protection of people's health and lives.

He said that the next two months were crucial in view of the spread of the epidemic, adding that marriage hall owners should show responsibility and ensure implementation of SOPs including wearing masks and maintaining social distance in wedding ceremonies.

He said the provincial government would make recommendations to allow wedding ceremonies in specially-designed marriage halls and marquees having required ventilation facilities. He also issued instructions to the Secretary Industries for timely resolution of grievances of the Marriage Halls Association.

The delegation of the Marriage Halls Association assured full cooperation to the government in the implementation of SOPs and said that precautionary measures would be taken in all cases as per the instructions of the government.

The delegation included President All-Punjab Marriage Halls Association Khalid Idrees, Muhammad Aqeel, Rao Tariq islam, Mian Ilyas, Shahid Ismail, and Malik Muhammad Ashfaq.

