Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Friday presided over a Secretariaries Committee meeting to review anti-corruption cases, development projects and court cases.

He convened the meeting at the Sindh Secretariat, which was attended by all administrative secretaries including the Chairman of the Planning board and Chairman of Anti-Corruption while all commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The agenda discussed issues including anti-corruption cases, developmental projects, automation of employee pensions, court cases, employee promotions, disciplinary actions, and the Public Accounts Committee among others.

During the meeting, the Secretary Implementation and Coordination gave a briefing highlighting that since January 2023 different departments forwarded 99 cases to Anti-Corruption , out of which 21 had been resolved while 78 were pending.

Among the cases forwarded, the department of food had the highest number of cases 46.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that there were currently 1285 disciplinary action cases against government employees with the department of school education having the highest number 562.

Moreover, it was revealed that there were 204 pending pension cases across various departments. Additionally, it was informed that from 2023 until now a total of 2745 directives and public complaints had been received from the offices or President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Sindh, out of which 2369 had been resolved and remaining will be resolved soon.

Addressing the attendees, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah expressed concern over the delays in employee pensions, emphasizing that such delays will not be tolerated.

He announced plans to fully digitize pension processes and tasked the Information Technology Department with overseeing digitization across all departments. Moreover, he urged timely responses to Supreme Court, High Court, and Lower Judiciary cases, suggesting separate sections for court cases within all departments and assigning focal persons within three days.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah also directed all departments to recover official vehicles from retired government officers. He stressed the importance of swiftly resolving encroachments by all deputy commissioners on government lands and attributed delays in various projects to the non-provision of land by the Revenue department.

It was decided in the meeting that the performance of Deputy Commissioners will be reviewed in future sessions.

Lastly, Syed Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the responsibility of senior officers to propose reforms to the government. He announced plans to provide briefings on reforms needed in various departments during Cabinet meetings.

The Secretaries Committee meeting concluded with a resolve to address these issues promptly and ensure efficient governance in the province of Sindh.