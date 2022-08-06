Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed visits inner city mourning procession routes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Saturday visited the inner city mourning procession routes in connection with the 7th of Muharram.

The Spokesman City Traffic Police Peshawar said this while talking to media.

SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain, SP City Muhammad Saeed, DSP Zawar Shah, DSP Zakaullah, DSP Zahoor Khan and DSP Islahuddin also accompanied him during the visit, he told media men. Peshawar Chief Traffic Officer met the personnel deployed on alternative routes to maintain traffic flow throughout the city during Muharram, the spokesman said.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat reviewed the arrangements related to the implementation of the traffic plan and expressed his satisfaction. Traffic officials and officials should ensure proper implementation of the traffic plan so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulties, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat during his visit told media men.

The traffic officials and personnel including lifters and chip riders should be present at all times to keep the roads flowing, Chief Traffic Officer said, adding "traffic officials and officials should be vigilant during Muharram and do not allow rush in any area of the city." In order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city of Peshawar, heavy personnel have been deployed on alternative routes so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulties, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Traffic authorities take action against those who park vehicles in nine parking zones across the city, Chief Traffic Officer said. He said for violating the no-parking zone, the vehicles should be picked up by a forklift and action should be taken against the owners.

He said during the month of Muharram, actions should be continued against those guilty of pillion riding and those who use black glasses, according to the government's instructions. He said, traffic officials and officials should speed up the ongoing campaigns related to traffic rules and take strict legal action against violators.

In order to provide convenience to the citizens during Muharram, awareness will be given on all social media sites and FM Radio 88.6 regularly about alternative routes, the Chief Traffic Officer said. Traffic officers and officials should use all their abilities to maintain the flow of traffic during Muharram-e-Haram, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

Implementation of government orders should be ensured in all cases, while violators will be dealt with iron hands, Chief Traffic Officer said, adding, "Departmental action will be taken against those guilty of negligence in duty."