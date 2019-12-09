Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) asks transporters to install fog lights

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Asif has directed transporters to install fog lights on their vehicles and keep indicators on during foggy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Asif has directed transporters to install fog lights on their vehicles and keep indicators on during foggy season.

Reviewing the steps taken by traffic police in connection with sugarcane crushing and foggy season here Monday, he directed the in-charges of all traffic sectors to create awareness among owners and drivers of vehicles about importance of reflectors, fog lights and use of indicators on roads.

He said that the education unit of traffic police was installing reflectors at vehicles free-of-cost besides sensitising drivers about the traffic laws.

He said that traffic police were also continuing campaigns against overloading. He appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel during fog days. He said that heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter the city in prohibited hours, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.