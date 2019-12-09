UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asks Transporters To Install Fog Lights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) asks transporters to install fog lights

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Asif has directed transporters to install fog lights on their vehicles and keep indicators on during foggy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Asif has directed transporters to install fog lights on their vehicles and keep indicators on during foggy season.

Reviewing the steps taken by traffic police in connection with sugarcane crushing and foggy season here Monday, he directed the in-charges of all traffic sectors to create awareness among owners and drivers of vehicles about importance of reflectors, fog lights and use of indicators on roads.

He said that the education unit of traffic police was installing reflectors at vehicles free-of-cost besides sensitising drivers about the traffic laws.

He said that traffic police were also continuing campaigns against overloading. He appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel during fog days. He said that heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter the city in prohibited hours, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

9 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

24 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

24 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.