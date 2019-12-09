UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb Orders Inquiry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:42 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb orders inquiry

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb held an inquiry into the incident when an altercation occurred between a citizen and a traffic warden here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb held an inquiry into the incident when an altercation occurred between a citizen and a traffic warden here on Monday.

According to city traffic police sources, CTO formed an inquiry committee led by DSP Headquarters Atiya Naheed and sector incharge to investigate the incident.

It was learnt that CCTV camera footage would also be examined during the inquiry proceedings.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that strict action would be taken against the traffic warden if he would be found guilty.

It is pertinent to mention here that Traffic Warden Ahmed Nawaz was on duty at Multan Tea House point when a citizen tried to cross the barriers. The traffic warden asked him to wait till getting permission from his seniors and harsh words were exchanged between both parties on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Police Traffic From

Recent Stories

“How we met?” Sania Mirza opens up about her f ..

11 minutes ago

Postal Saving Bank of China to step up retail bank ..

4 minutes ago

WADA's Decision Heavy Blow to Russian Sports, Toug ..

27 seconds ago

Uber reports over 3,000 sexual assaults in U.S. IN ..

27 minutes ago

EU okays mega state aid to develop electric batter ..

31 seconds ago

Seven arrested over gas decanting in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.