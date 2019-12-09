Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb orders inquiry

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb held an inquiry into the incident when an altercation occurred between a citizen and a traffic warden here on Monday.

According to city traffic police sources, CTO formed an inquiry committee led by DSP Headquarters Atiya Naheed and sector incharge to investigate the incident.

It was learnt that CCTV camera footage would also be examined during the inquiry proceedings.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb said that strict action would be taken against the traffic warden if he would be found guilty.

It is pertinent to mention here that Traffic Warden Ahmed Nawaz was on duty at Multan Tea House point when a citizen tried to cross the barriers. The traffic warden asked him to wait till getting permission from his seniors and harsh words were exchanged between both parties on the occasion.