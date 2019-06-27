Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar personally joins traffic police campaign

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar here Thursday personally took part in a vigorous campaign continued since a week regarding importance of use of seat-belts and helmets in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar here Thursday personally took part in a vigorous campaign continued since a week regarding importance of use of seat-belts and helmets in the district.

SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan and traffic police officials were also present at the campaign to create awareness among road users regarding the importance of use of seat-belts and helmets.

Loud speakers and pamphlets were also used to persuade the motorcyclists and drivers.

The commuters were being advised to fasten seat-belts and use helmets for their own and others safety. To take the drive to further success, big billboards and pan flex were also installed at different roads of the city.

The traffic police have also established stalls in different bazaars and busy roads of the district to create awareness among road users regarding importance of use of seat-belts and helmets.