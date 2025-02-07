Open Menu

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haide Meets With Transport Union

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haide meets with transport union

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider chaired an important meeting on Friday with the transport union to discuss traffic management and public convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider chaired an important meeting on Friday with the transport union to discuss traffic management and public convenience.

Under the directives issued, all buses must be parked within designated terminals and drivers are required to have valid licenses, a public relations officer told APP. CTO, Zeeshan Haider, further instructed that vehicles with route permits be given priority.

Strict action will be taken against those charging extra fares during Eid holidays, CTO said.

Additionally, the Traffic Police education Team will conduct awareness campaigns at bus terminals regarding traffic laws.

“Violating traffic laws leads to accidents and loss of lives,” CTO Zeeshan warned. The transport union assured full cooperation and implementation of all measures.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that further steps will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

