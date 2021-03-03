UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Traffic Officer For More Measures To Improve Traffic System In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:42 PM

Chief Traffic Officer for more measures to improve traffic system in Peshawar

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to traffic system in the provincial capital and directed traffic wardens to show no leniency towards traffic rules' violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to traffic system in the provincial capital and directed traffic wardens to show no leniency towards traffic rules' violators.

The meeting was attended by traffic officers including SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah among other relevant officials.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that operation should continue against encroachment and illegal parking, adding these issues were badly affecting smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar city and creating inconveniences for people.

The meeting was informed that effective measures for improving traffic system in the city had started yielding results and as a result trend of using tinted glasses and overloading had decreased while 89 percent of people had started wearing helmets and seat belts.

However, the Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed that the ongoing campaigns across the city should be further intensified and added that no leniency should be shown in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Traffic

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

5 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

58 seconds ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

59 seconds ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

1 minute ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

1 minute ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.