Chief Traffic Officer for more measures to improve traffic system in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to traffic system in the provincial capital and directed traffic wardens to show no leniency towards traffic rules' violators.

The meeting was attended by traffic officers including SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah among other relevant officials.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that operation should continue against encroachment and illegal parking, adding these issues were badly affecting smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar city and creating inconveniences for people.

The meeting was informed that effective measures for improving traffic system in the city had started yielding results and as a result trend of using tinted glasses and overloading had decreased while 89 percent of people had started wearing helmets and seat belts.

However, the Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed that the ongoing campaigns across the city should be further intensified and added that no leniency should be shown in this regard.