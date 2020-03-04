Chief Traffic Officer Lahore visits facilitation centre

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Wednesday visited facilitation centre Liberty, Ichhra traffic sector and other areas to review traffic arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Wednesday visited facilitation centre Liberty, Ichhra traffic sector and other areas to review traffic arrangements.

During his visit, he inspected licensing and ticketing record and inquired about the behavior of licensing staff deployed at the centre.

He directed the traffic officials to ensure proper sitting and clean water arrangements for the people visiting the centre He also inspected the method of driving test and said that no taut mafia would be tolerated outside the facilitation centers and action would be taken against those found involved in this illegal activity.

The CTO said that it was responsibility of City Traffic Police to facilitate the peopleby providing them best possible services, adding that traffic officials should behavewith the people politely as rude behavior would not be tolerated at any cost.