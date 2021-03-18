Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Thursday directed the traffic officials to intensify operations against motorcyclists driving without helmets, use of tinted glasses, overloading, driving without pressure horns and seat belts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Thursday directed the traffic officials to intensify operations against motorcyclists driving without helmets, use of tinted glasses, overloading, driving without pressure horns and seat belts.

In this regard, a review meeting related to the traffic system was held with Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat in the chair. SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah, SP City Traffic Abdul Salam Khalid, DSPs and Traffic Wardens also attended the meeting.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat took a detailed look at the operations carried out by City Traffic Police Peshawar last week. During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat was issued notices and action against those who did not build parking lots in plazas, action against encroachment mafia, use of tinted windows, overloading, violation of parking zones, helmet seat belt, one wheeling police light 'pressure horn'.

Briefed about unregistered motorcycles and other campaigns on which Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has expressed satisfaction and directed that immediate action be taken in case of expiry of notices issued to plaza owners.

The Chief Traffic Officer was informed in the meeting that the encroachments by City Traffic Police Peshawar against the encroachment mafia have eliminated encroachments from Qissa Khawani, Jalil Kababi Road and other bazaars while personnel have been deployed for check and balance.

On which the Chief Traffic Officer appreciated the performance of the traffic officials and officials and said that the series of operations against encroachments should be continued and no leniency should be shown to anyone.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat clarified that action should be taken against those who park vehicles and obstruct traffic in nine parking zones and along the road while special care should be taken for tire bursters installed in different areas of the city.

He said that all possible efforts should be made to maintain uninterrupted traffic in the city and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard while strict legal action would be taken against the culprits.