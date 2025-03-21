Chief Warden Civil Defence Honoured For Excellence In Relief And Rescue Operations
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In recognition of his outstanding contributions to relief and rescue operations, Chief Warden Civil Defence Abdul Qayyum was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mahmood on Friday.
A special ceremony was organized to celebrate his achievements, attended by Civil Defence officers and representatives from various relevant departments.
During the event, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood lauded Abdul Qayyum for his unwavering commitment and leadership in rescue and relief efforts. He highlighted that Qayyum has consistently been at the forefront of emergency operations, leveraging his expertise to provide critical support to citizens in times of need.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed confidence that Qayyum would continue to demonstrate the same level of dedication in the future, ensuring prompt and effective assistance during emergencies.
The Deputy Commissioner also called upon other Civil Defence personnel to embrace a spirit of public service and remain steadfast in their duties to support citizens during challenging times.
He emphasized that the district administration is actively working to strengthen rescue and relief operations across all levels and will continue to recognize and encourage talented individuals like Abdul Qayyum.
The ceremony underscored the significance of teamwork, dedication, and proactive measures in disaster management. It also reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to enhancing emergency response mechanisms and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.
Recent Stories
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WWF’s water conservation initiatives transform Najafpur, Haripur6 minutes ago
-
Chief Warden Civil Defence honoured for excellence in relief and rescue operations6 minutes ago
-
Starlink’s registration ensured on PM’s directives: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
One killed in Nawabshah road accident16 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 255 calves among widows, divorcee women16 minutes ago
-
7 nabbed for LPG decanting, selling petrol openly26 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day: KP govt stresses importance of forest conservation36 minutes ago
-
TIKA, Turkish Consulate host Iftar, Eid gifts distribution program for children36 minutes ago
-
Plantation helps reducing environmental pollution: Commissioner Rawalpindi36 minutes ago
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt46 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi46 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani46 minutes ago