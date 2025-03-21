Open Menu

Chief Warden Civil Defence Honoured For Excellence In Relief And Rescue Operations

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Chief Warden Civil Defence honoured for excellence in relief and rescue operations

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In recognition of his outstanding contributions to relief and rescue operations, Chief Warden Civil Defence Abdul Qayyum was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mahmood on Friday.

A special ceremony was organized to celebrate his achievements, attended by Civil Defence officers and representatives from various relevant departments.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood lauded Abdul Qayyum for his unwavering commitment and leadership in rescue and relief efforts. He highlighted that Qayyum has consistently been at the forefront of emergency operations, leveraging his expertise to provide critical support to citizens in times of need.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed confidence that Qayyum would continue to demonstrate the same level of dedication in the future, ensuring prompt and effective assistance during emergencies.

The Deputy Commissioner also called upon other Civil Defence personnel to embrace a spirit of public service and remain steadfast in their duties to support citizens during challenging times.

He emphasized that the district administration is actively working to strengthen rescue and relief operations across all levels and will continue to recognize and encourage talented individuals like Abdul Qayyum.

The ceremony underscored the significance of teamwork, dedication, and proactive measures in disaster management. It also reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to enhancing emergency response mechanisms and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

20 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

21 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

3 hours ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan