Chief Warden Civil Defence honoured for excellence in relief and rescue operations

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In recognition of his outstanding contributions to relief and rescue operations, Chief Warden Civil Defence Abdul Qayyum was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Tariq Mahmood on Friday.

A special ceremony was organized to celebrate his achievements, attended by Civil Defence officers and representatives from various relevant departments.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood lauded Abdul Qayyum for his unwavering commitment and leadership in rescue and relief efforts. He highlighted that Qayyum has consistently been at the forefront of emergency operations, leveraging his expertise to provide critical support to citizens in times of need.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed confidence that Qayyum would continue to demonstrate the same level of dedication in the future, ensuring prompt and effective assistance during emergencies.

The Deputy Commissioner also called upon other Civil Defence personnel to embrace a spirit of public service and remain steadfast in their duties to support citizens during challenging times.

He emphasized that the district administration is actively working to strengthen rescue and relief operations across all levels and will continue to recognize and encourage talented individuals like Abdul Qayyum.

The ceremony underscored the significance of teamwork, dedication, and proactive measures in disaster management. It also reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to enhancing emergency response mechanisms and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.