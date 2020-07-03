Chief Whip NA calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed different matters, including the posting of officers for south Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed different matters, including the posting of officers for south Punjab secretariat.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the additional chief secretary and additional IG would perform their duties in Multan and Bahawalpur as financial and administrative autonomy would be given to them.

He maintained that south Punjab was on its way to speedy development and all the backward areas would be brought at par with the developed cities.

He said that districts would be provided development funds under provincial finance award and the districts would not be at the mercy of the provincial government for development. He asserted that south Punjab province would have to be carved out and it would be done by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM appreciated the role of Malik Amir Dogar in the approval of the Federal budget.

On this occasion, Malik Amir Dogar said that posting of officers for the south Punjab secretariatwas an important development and its credit went to the prime minister and the chief minister.