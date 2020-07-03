UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Whip NA Calls On Chief Minister Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:32 PM

Chief Whip NA calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed different matters, including the posting of officers for south Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed different matters, including the posting of officers for south Punjab secretariat.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the additional chief secretary and additional IG would perform their duties in Multan and Bahawalpur as financial and administrative autonomy would be given to them.

He maintained that south Punjab was on its way to speedy development and all the backward areas would be brought at par with the developed cities.

He said that districts would be provided development funds under provincial finance award and the districts would not be at the mercy of the provincial government for development. He asserted that south Punjab province would have to be carved out and it would be done by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM appreciated the role of Malik Amir Dogar in the approval of the Federal budget.

On this occasion, Malik Amir Dogar said that posting of officers for the south Punjab secretariatwas an important development and its credit went to the prime minister and the chief minister.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Budget Bahawalpur All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

National Assembly body voices concerns over medici ..

2 minutes ago

Rejected elements doing criticism have no future: ..

2 minutes ago

France returns skulls of Algerians who fought colo ..

2 minutes ago

Newly appointed AD & SJs calls on Chief Justice of ..

2 minutes ago

Six including three real brothers died

5 minutes ago

UN chief warns of impacts of coronavirus on peace, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.