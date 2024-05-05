Chilam Josh Festival To Commence From May 13
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The four-day Chilam Josh festival would be held in three Kalash valleys, including Bumburet, Birir and Rumbur from May 13 to 17 to entertain the tourists from various parts of the country.
The annual festival comprises traditional events including dances of Kalash girls and boys to the beats of traditional drums and will be attended by a large number of tourists, including foreigners from all over the world, said a news release issued here on Sunday.
The Chilam Josh festival will start with ‘Milkday,’ in which Kalash people offer libations of milk that had been saved for 10 days prior to the occasion. The celebrations will highlight their rich cultural, plethora of colors and the underlying message of happiness.
During the festival, the Kalash people will seek the blessings of their God and pray for the safety of their herds and crops of the community. Women usually dress up in traditional clothes of vibrant colors gold and silver jewelry, and elaborate headgear, while men wear traditional shalwar kameez with a woolen waistcoat. Kalash women and men dance and sing in a circle to the rhythmical chant of drum beats.
Kalashi festivals are famous throughout the world and celebrated in different months of the year. The Chilam Joshi festival starts at Rumbur valley and then festivities extend to other valleys of Kalash. People pray for the protection of their fields and animals before going to their fields and for this purpose, they usually spread milk on their Gods.
On the first day, the Joshi/Josh ceremony takes place, where boys and girls go to the higher pastures to pluck wildflowers and walnut leaves to the beat of drums.
On second day, C’irik pi pi (Milk drinking and distribution day) is held, in which goat stables are decorated with wildflowers and walnut leaves, singing rituals, and ceremonies take place in every village.
On third day wherein villages get together at the top of the village, distribute dried mulberries and walnuts for the ceremony on their newly born babies.
On the fourth day during the Ghona ceremony, all the villagers of the Kalash community gather at the main venue and similar rituals and ceremonies are followed.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank8 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers8 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed during in a day in South Punjab8 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident38 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested38 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by police van38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari38 minutes ago
-
Gang busted38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu48 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu48 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 77,055 power pilferers in 227 days48 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered48 minutes ago