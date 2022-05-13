UrduPoint.com

Chilam Joshi Festival Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:52 PM

A four-day Chilam Joshi festival, kicks off on Friday in Kalash Valley,the festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season

The people of Kalash love music and dance to the beat of drums.

Both men and women partake in dancing festivities, where they make circles and enjoy the sound of music.

This festival gives an excellent opportunity to celebrate the beginning of summer and to give a message of peace to the world.

During this festival, the people of Kalash pray for the safety of their fields and animals.

