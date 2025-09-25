Open Menu

Child Abuse Awareness Workshop In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Child abuse awareness workshop in Chiniot

The Punjab police organized a training workshop on child abuse awareness in Chiniot on Thursday, under the vision of Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab police organized a training workshop on child abuse awareness in Chiniot on Thursday, under the vision of Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to police sources, the workshop aimed to instill a sense of security among children and educate them on how to protect themselves from abuse.

In-charge Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell Sub-Inspector Shumaila Shahzadi led the awareness lecture, focusing on crucial topics such as good touch, bad touch, physical abuse, and steps to avoid various types of abuse.

The children were also made aware of the dangers they might face outside their homes and precautionary measures to take in case of emergencies.

Awareness pamphlets on child abuse were distributed among the children, and helpline numbers were shared with them. This initiative empowered the children with the knowledge and resources needed to seek help when necessary.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that all measures would be taken to prevent incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

He urged parents and teachers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring child safety.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

27 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

30 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

23 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

42 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

42 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

57 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

57 minutes ago
 SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and tr ..

SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released

3 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamsh ..

Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensi ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keep ..

ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan