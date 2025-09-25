Child Abuse Awareness Workshop In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:05 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab police organized a training workshop on child abuse awareness in Chiniot on Thursday, under the vision of Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to police sources, the workshop aimed to instill a sense of security among children and educate them on how to protect themselves from abuse.
In-charge Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell Sub-Inspector Shumaila Shahzadi led the awareness lecture, focusing on crucial topics such as good touch, bad touch, physical abuse, and steps to avoid various types of abuse.
The children were also made aware of the dangers they might face outside their homes and precautionary measures to take in case of emergencies.
Awareness pamphlets on child abuse were distributed among the children, and helpline numbers were shared with them. This initiative empowered the children with the knowledge and resources needed to seek help when necessary.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that all measures would be taken to prevent incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse of children.
He urged parents and teachers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring child safety.
