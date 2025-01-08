'Child Abuse Cases' to get justice within 6 months in separate courts: Nosheen Iftikhar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar thanked all political parties on Wednesday for backing the 'Separate Child Courts Bill', which will ensure swift justice in child abuse cases within six months in a child-friendly environment.

In an interview with a private news channel, MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar has introduced separate child courts aimed at providing faster resolution for child abuse cases, ensuring justice is served within six months in a specialized and supportive court environment.

Syeda Iftikhar expressed her gratitude to all political parties for their support of the bill, emphasizing that it is a collective effort prioritizing child safety and justice, rather than a political maneuver.

A new bill aims to expedite justice for child abuse victims by establishing separate child courts, she said, adding, one key provision is that decisions in rape cases involving children must be made within six months, significantly speeding up the justice process.

According to Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, who presented the bill, this change will help ensure timely justice for victims and reduce the emotional toll of prolonged legal proceedings.

This move is especially crucial given the alarming rise in child abuse cases in Pakistan, with over 5,398 cases reported in the last five years alone, she highlighted.

She emphasized the importance of rural parents taking their children' s experiences seriously and reporting cases of trauma, as this is crucial for their recovery.

By doing so, parents can help their children overcome the trauma and heal faster. It is essential for parents to be supportive and create a safe environment where their children feel comfortable opening up about their experiences.

Nosheen Iftikhar emphasized the crucial role media can play in raising awareness about the importance of distinguishing between "bad touch" and "good touch".

She urged media outlets to disseminate detailed information and educational content to help children, parents and caregivers understand the differences and recognize the warning signs of abuse.

By doing so, media can contribute significantly to preventing child abuse and promoting a safer environment for children, she added.