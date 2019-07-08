UrduPoint.com
Child Abuse Laws Require Effective Implementation To Curb Increasing Child Abuse Ratio

Mon 08th July 2019

Child abuse laws enacted in the Constitution require effective implementation which can help overcome increased ratio of child molestation cases reported across the country said an official of the Ministry of Human Rights here on Monday

Talking to APP, she said, "Around 3,800 cases of child abuse have been reported during 2018 whereas the Zanib Alert bill and child protection awareness campaign initiative was a welcoming sign from the Ministry and European Union (EU).

She added that the responsibility did not lie alone on the parents rather the school staff should also protect the children from violence, abuse and maltreatment.

The child courts and Juvenile Justices reform including National Commission on the rights of the children were striving for the protection of child rights and curb the menace of violence, she said. However, the contribution of the civil society and media approach in this regard should be more vigilant and proactive towards child protection, she added.

