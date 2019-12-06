UrduPoint.com
Child Abuse: RPO Airs Public Awareness Message From Mosques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

On the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, city police officers (CPOs) of all districts of Rawalpindi Division Friday aired child abuse prevention message from mosques in a bid to sensitize the general public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, city police officers (CPOs) of all districts of Rawalpindi Division Friday aired child abuse prevention message from mosques in a bid to sensitize the general public.

The RPO said it was duty of the parents, teachers as well as community to keep vigil eye on those elements who exploit innocent kids and involve in heinous crimes.

He said this was very unfortunate that even close kith and kin had been involved in such heinous crimes against the children and they deserved exemplary punishments under the law.

He said Punjab police had chalked out special operations to apprehend all such culprits involved in crimes against children and raids were being conducted at safe-heavens of such criminals.

He urged the parents to fill the generation gap and educate their children how to be safe from paedophiles.

