Child Among 2 Killed In Mini-truck Collision Near Gharo, Thatta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives when a speeding mini-truck struck them near Gharo, Thatta.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Shoaib Chandio and his niece, Iqra.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a local hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest multiple suspects, recover arms3 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israel's statements on forced displacement of Palestinians3 minutes ago
-
2 killed as motorcycle collides with trailer in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
President approves 180 day special remission in sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) (Please post o ..3 minutes ago
-
Senator Nasir Butt pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
Awards distributed among position holders of Naat, Qirat competitions in National 'Rahmatul-lil-Alam ..3 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 5 injured in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Child among 2 killed in mini-truck collision near Gharo, Thatta3 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 2 Injured in firing over land dispute4 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 2 injured in car-trailer collision in Khanpur4 minutes ago
-
CM takes emergency measures for flood relief in Gujrat43 minutes ago