Child Among 2 Killed In Mini-truck Collision Near Gharo, Thatta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Child among 2 killed in mini-truck collision near Gharo, Thatta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives when a speeding mini-truck struck them near Gharo, Thatta.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Shoaib Chandio and his niece, Iqra.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a local hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

