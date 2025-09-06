Child among 2 killed in mini-truck collision near Gharo, Thatta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives when a speeding mini-truck struck them near Gharo, Thatta.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Shoaib Chandio and his niece, Iqra.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a local hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.