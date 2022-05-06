UrduPoint.com

Child Among Three Drown In Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022

Child among three drown in sea

Two youngsters and a child drowned while bathing at Sea View beach here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Two youngsters and a child drowned while bathing at Sea View beach here.

According to details, The body of one of the drowned youth has been recovered while search for two others is underway, two boys and a child who went to the sea for joy on the second day of Eid were washed away by a big wave while bathing in the sea.

Edhi's divers were informed who started the search immediately. After about 12-hour struggle the divers were able to find the body of 20-year-old Sono son of Khurram Shehzad. The body was handed over to his heirs while the search for the other drowned 20-yearold Daniyal and 8-year-old Faisal was underway.

Dil Agha, the father of Faisal, said that his son was also in a little deep water. He called Faisal to come back. He then went to bring his other children from water but when he came back, he found Faisal was missing, He said, it cannot be ascertained whether Faisal is drowned or abducted by someone. Deceased Daniyal was a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed. His parents told that Daniyal alongwith 10 other friends had gone to Sea View in the afternoon on Wednesday, the second day of Eid.

Sono, Daniya and five other boys went to the water when a big wave took them away.

Three of their friends shouted for help as a result their other friends went to the water as far as they could go on self-help basis and also informed the police patrolling on horses but cops did not extend any help and turned on to say that the bodies will be washed ashore.

Cops in Sea View police station also did not pay any attention, they alleged. After which they informed Edhi's volunteers present there, on which Edhi's volunteers called in a naval team from their base. Edhi's volunteers also tried their best, but to no avail.

At about two in the morning, the body of a young man, identified as Sono, was recovered. Deceased Sono was the eldest among two brothers and worked as a janitor, while Daniyal was running a tyre shop. Police suspect Daniyal is missing, not drowned.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy drowned while bathing in Hub Dam. Chhipa volunteers recovered the body of the deceased and shifted it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Yusuf. Rescue officials said that the deceased was a resident of Manghopir.

His family received the body without legal proceedings.

