Child among three injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :At least three people including a child were injured in blast near Shop of flag at Moti Ram Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the shop at Moti Ram Road. As a result, three people including a child sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital's trauma center for medical aid where two of the injured were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Arsalan.

After the incident, the shop was engulfed fire.

Police personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire. The fire brigade vehicle was called to reach the site and to extinguish fire.

There was reported that crackers were also present in the affected shop, but the nature of the explosion is being ascertained.