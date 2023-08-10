Open Menu

Child Among Three Injured In Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Child among three injured in Quetta blast

At least three people including a child were injured in blast near Shop of flag at Moti Ram Road area of provincial capital on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :At least three people including a child were injured in blast near Shop of flag at Moti Ram Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the shop at Moti Ram Road. As a result, three people including a child sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital's trauma center for medical aid where two of the injured were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Arsalan.

After the incident, the shop was engulfed fire.

Police personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire. The fire brigade vehicle was called to reach the site and to extinguish fire.

There was reported that crackers were also present in the affected shop, but the nature of the explosion is being ascertained.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Vehicle SITE

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

26 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

23 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

23 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

29 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

29 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

29 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

29 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

29 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

25 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

12 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan