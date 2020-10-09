Child among three killed in separate incidents

At least three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents reported here Friday, police said in a statement

A widow of Imran Ali lodged FIR in Swabi Police Station said the accused Habibur Rehman and Zahir Rehman started fire on her husband, killing him on the spot. She said that her eight-year old son received critical injuries while she remained unhurt in the incident. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

The reason behind the killing was told property dispute.

Meanwhile another report of Swabi Police Station stated that a man Abubakar Siddique was killed by his rivals over an old enmity at Panj Peer area.

In another incident an eight-year-old child was hit by a pickup in village Bugni of Gadoon area. IDS police started a search operation to arrest the driver who managed to escape.

The cases were registered in the relevant police stations while investigation was underway.