Open Menu

Child Beggars Swarm Twin Cities’ Before Advent Of Eid

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The number of child beggars and alms seekers has increased manifold especially in shopping centers and cattle markets

in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad before the advent of Eid-ul-Azha.

The people of the two cities demanded strict actions against those who were involved in child begging and alms seeking.

A citizen namely Muhammad Ashfaq said that alms seekers sometimes became a constant nuisance specially in shopping centers, traffic signals, because people were throng to markets for eid shopping and alleged that no one was taking action against the professional begging.

Similarly, another citizen, Muhammad Imran said that professional child begging was a serious problem in society as minors were involved in beseeching and imploring the citizens especially in markets.

He said that when

people tried to ignore them, they cursed or abused the people and escape.

When contacted to ICT Spokesman, he said that the ICT administration continuously conducted raids against the child begging.

In recent action, Assistant Commissioners has initiated an operation to curb professional beggars in the Federal Capital.

During the operation, 27 beggars were apprehended and identified as professional beggars. All of them were promptly transferred to police custody, while minors among them were directed to the Edhi Center for appropriate care.

The move underscored authorities' commitment to maintaining order and addressing social issues in the capital city,

the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police EID Traffic Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

14 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

52 minutes ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

1 hour ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

1 hour ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

6 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

15 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

15 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

15 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan