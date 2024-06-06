Child Beggars Swarm Twin Cities’ Before Advent Of Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The number of child beggars and alms seekers has increased manifold especially in shopping centers and cattle markets
in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad before the advent of Eid-ul-Azha.
The people of the two cities demanded strict actions against those who were involved in child begging and alms seeking.
A citizen namely Muhammad Ashfaq said that alms seekers sometimes became a constant nuisance specially in shopping centers, traffic signals, because people were throng to markets for eid shopping and alleged that no one was taking action against the professional begging.
Similarly, another citizen, Muhammad Imran said that professional child begging was a serious problem in society as minors were involved in beseeching and imploring the citizens especially in markets.
He said that when
people tried to ignore them, they cursed or abused the people and escape.
When contacted to ICT Spokesman, he said that the ICT administration continuously conducted raids against the child begging.
In recent action, Assistant Commissioners has initiated an operation to curb professional beggars in the Federal Capital.
During the operation, 27 beggars were apprehended and identified as professional beggars. All of them were promptly transferred to police custody, while minors among them were directed to the Edhi Center for appropriate care.
The move underscored authorities' commitment to maintaining order and addressing social issues in the capital city,
the spokesman added.
