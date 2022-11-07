Child birth in Rescue 1122 ambulance conducted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while being shifted to hospital here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a woman resident of Tehsil Naurang after experiencing labour pain was being shifted in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 to hospital for childbirth.

But due to the medical condition of the woman, it was not possible to reach the hospital. The medical staff available in the ambulance conducted the child birth on the way to hospital with the approval of the family.

Both the child and the mother are in stable health conditions.

The Rescue's female medical emergency technicians-Kausar Jabbeen and Sahiba Bibi handled the case in a professional manner and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.

He said both mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to home.