Child Body Found From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Child body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A body of a minor child was found from canal near water works, tehsil Jarranwala on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that locals spotted a body of a child floating in Gogera branch canal and informed rescue office.A team reached the site and fished out the body.

The seven-year-old victim,yet to be identified,was handed over to police.

Further investigation was underway.

