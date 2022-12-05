Child Body Found From Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A body of a minor child was found from canal near water works, tehsil Jarranwala on Monday.
Rescue 1122 said that locals spotted a body of a child floating in Gogera branch canal and informed rescue office.A team reached the site and fished out the body.
The seven-year-old victim,yet to be identified,was handed over to police.
Further investigation was underway.