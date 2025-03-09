Open Menu

Child Bride Sold For Rs 50,000 Rescued In Dramatic Police Raid In Hazro

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Child bride sold for Rs 50,000 rescued in dramatic police raid in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a shocking case of child marriage, a 12-year-old girl was rescued by the Hazro police in Attock on Sunday, after her stepfather sold her to a 60-year-old man for Rs 50,000.

The police intervened just in time, bursting into the wedding ceremony in Khagwani village and saving the young girl, Atiya Bibi, from a life of potential exploitation and abuse.

According to reports, Atiya's stepfather, Tayyub Ali, had accepted the payment through the village' numberdar and was attempting to secretly perform the nikkah ceremony.

The police acted swiftly after receiving a distress call from Atiya's brother, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against nine individuals, including the groom, his relatives, and the nikkah registrar. Eight of the accused were arrested, while the registrar managed to escape.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

3 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

6 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

6 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

8 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

9 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

9 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan