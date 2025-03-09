Child bride sold for Rs 50,000 rescued in dramatic police raid in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a shocking case of child marriage, a 12-year-old girl was rescued by the Hazro police in Attock on Sunday, after her stepfather sold her to a 60-year-old man for Rs 50,000.

The police intervened just in time, bursting into the wedding ceremony in Khagwani village and saving the young girl, Atiya Bibi, from a life of potential exploitation and abuse.

According to reports, Atiya's stepfather, Tayyub Ali, had accepted the payment through the village' numberdar and was attempting to secretly perform the nikkah ceremony.

The police acted swiftly after receiving a distress call from Atiya's brother, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against nine individuals, including the groom, his relatives, and the nikkah registrar. Eight of the accused were arrested, while the registrar managed to escape.

