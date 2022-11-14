UrduPoint.com

Child Bureau Appeal Citizens To Play Role In Reuniting 18 Children With Families

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi, Monday urged the citizens to play a role in reuniting 18 children taken into custody from different areas of the city with their relatives

According to District Officer Rawalpindi, CPWB, Ali Abid Naqvi, the family tracing unit of the bureau was making efforts to find out the parents of those under the legal custody of the bureau.

He said the particulars of the children, namely Ayan Saeed, Khushi Khan, Imran, Ghulam Farid, Mustaqeem, Shan, Imran, Raz Muhammad, Nazim, Khalid, Qasim, Bilal, Ahmed, Kashif and Maham, who were in legal custody of the bureau, were sent to the respective police stations and also publicized in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned above, to come forward and play a role in reuniting them with their family members.

Naqvi added that efforts were being made to trace the parents or guardians of the lost children but remained failed as the phone numbers, addresses, and other details given by the children were incorrect.

The citizens who have any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB's helpline at 1121 or phone numbers 051-9291129 and 051-9291128 the bureau.

