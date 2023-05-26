Child bureau takes 125 children under custody

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi under a grand operation took around 125 children into protective custody involved in begging and other activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi under a grand operation took around 125 children into protective custody involved in begging and other activities.

According to CPWB spokesman, the children were taken into custody during the last two months and found involved in begging on roads, shopping malls and collecting waste.

He informed that that 22 children were found collecting waste,14 begging and 28 in other unlawful activities had been taken into custody.

He further informed that presently 81 children were present in the CPWB centre under legal custody who were being provided food, education, shelter entertainment and other facilities.

He said people should come forward and play their role in this regard and information about such children should be given on child protection helpline 1121.

He claimed that Child Protection Bureau Punjab had played a vital role by handing over thousands of children who were run away or lost to their parents.