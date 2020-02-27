'Child Care Centre' becomes functional in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Balochistan in collaboration with Child Life Foundation had establish an early Child Care Centre at Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to the official source, the centre had become functional and now the new born child would get best health care facilities in the centre.

The agreement was made last year in June to establish the early child care centre at the pediatric ward of civil hospital Quetta. The construction was initiated in August 2019 according to the plan.

The provincial government would also establish early child care centres in other districts of the province with an aim to ensure best health care facilities to the newborns on emergency basis.

With the construction of the centres, he said infant death ratio would be decreased and the newborns would be provided free of charge medical treatment.