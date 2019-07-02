UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Crushed By WSSP Vehicle, Chief Directs Probe Into Incident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:03 PM

Child crushed by WSSP vehicle, chief directs probe into incident

Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed conducting of immediate probe into the incident in which an 8-year-old child Shah Muslim was hit by a garbage carrying vehicle of WSSP here Tuesday at Baghbanan Camp area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed conducting of immediate probe into the incident in which an 8-year-old child Shah Muslim was hit by a garbage carrying vehicle of WSSP here Tuesday at Baghbanan Camp area.

The deceased Shah Muslim rushed to Lady Reading Hospital in precarious condition where he succumbed to injuries.

The relatives of a child took the body along and staged protest in front of LRH.

Meanwhile Chief Executive WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah expressed solidarity with a family of a deceased child. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent life in the incident.

GM Operations WSSP and other officials also went to the house of deceased child and offered fateha. They ensured every possible support to family of deceased child giving assurance to conduct the fair investigations of the incident.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Water Vehicle Reading Muslim Family

Recent Stories

EX-US VP Biden drops in polls after first Democrat ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition making noise to avoid accountability, a ..

2 minutes ago

NASA tests launch-abort system for moon-mission ca ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Restricts Freedom of Assembly, Press Despi ..

2 minutes ago

Officials awarded ISO 001:2015 certificates

12 minutes ago

4,316 persons selected for Hajj through balloting

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.