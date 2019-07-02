Child crushed by WSSP vehicle, chief directs probe into incident

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed conducting of immediate probe into the incident in which an 8-year-old child Shah Muslim was hit by a garbage carrying vehicle of WSSP here Tuesday at Baghbanan Camp area.

The deceased Shah Muslim rushed to Lady Reading Hospital in precarious condition where he succumbed to injuries.

The relatives of a child took the body along and staged protest in front of LRH.

Meanwhile Chief Executive WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah expressed solidarity with a family of a deceased child. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent life in the incident.

GM Operations WSSP and other officials also went to the house of deceased child and offered fateha. They ensured every possible support to family of deceased child giving assurance to conduct the fair investigations of the incident.