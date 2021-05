(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::A three years old child has been crushed to death in Safi area of Takht Bhai Mardan.

Rescue 1122 officials Sunday said that a speedy tractor crushed the child when he was crossing the road.

The injured child rushed to THQ Takht Bhai where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered the case and started investigation.