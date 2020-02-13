Child crushed to death in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -: A five year old child was killed when he was over run by a sand loaded donkey cart near here on Thursday.

According to police, Abdullah s/o Baqir r/o chak 592-GB was going to his school when he met the fatal accident. Police handed over the body to heirs.