Child Crushed To Death In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Child crushed to death in Faisalabad

A five year old child was killed when he was over run by a sand loaded donkey cart near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -: A five year old child was killed when he was over run by a sand loaded donkey cart near here on Thursday.

According to police, Abdullah s/o Baqir r/o chak 592-GB was going to his school when he met the fatal accident. Police handed over the body to heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

