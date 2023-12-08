Child development center inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A state-of-the-art child development center has been established at Red Crescent Maternity Hospital by the district administration.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the center on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayer Sheikh accompanied her. Chief Officer, District Council Muhammad Faisal, CEO Health

Dr. Asfandiar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa and other officers and doctors were also present.

The commissioner went to various parts of the center and appreciated the deputy commissioner for setting up the first modern child development center at the hospital level in the district.

She said that the checkup and treatment facilities of autism spectrum disorders, speech and hearing problems, cerebral palsy, muscle weakness, intellectual disability, hemophilia, thalassemia and hyperactivity disorder would be available in the center.

Appreciating the displaying of attractive colorful pictures and LEDs in the rooms, the commissioner said that steps are underway to build a similar center in the Children's Hospital.

On the occasion, the experts briefed her about treatment plans for children suffering from autism.