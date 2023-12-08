Open Menu

Child Development Center Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Child development center inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A state-of-the-art child development center has been established at Red Crescent Maternity Hospital by the district administration.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the center on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayer Sheikh accompanied her. Chief Officer, District Council Muhammad Faisal, CEO Health

Dr. Asfandiar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa and other officers and doctors were also present.

The commissioner went to various parts of the center and appreciated the deputy commissioner for setting up the first modern child development center at the hospital level in the district.

She said that the checkup and treatment facilities of autism spectrum disorders, speech and hearing problems, cerebral palsy, muscle weakness, intellectual disability, hemophilia, thalassemia and hyperactivity disorder would be available in the center.

Appreciating the displaying of attractive colorful pictures and LEDs in the rooms, the commissioner said that steps are underway to build a similar center in the Children's Hospital.

On the occasion, the experts briefed her about treatment plans for children suffering from autism.

Related Topics

Hearing From

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

9 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

18 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

18 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

18 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

18 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

18 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

18 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

18 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan