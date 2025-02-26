Child Development Center to be set up: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said a modern Child Development Center would

be set up at the Children’s Hospital Faisalabad.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the district administration was

committed and this task would be accomplished within one week.

He said that the center would also provide treatment for the children facing delayed walking,

cognitive impairments, bone deformities and other developmental issues.

He also reviewed various aspects of the project and directed to remove flaws

in this regard.

Medical Superintendent of Children’s Hospital Dr Umair Virk briefed the deputy commissioner

about the project while officers of the district government and health department were also

present.