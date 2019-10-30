UrduPoint.com
Child Died, Five Injured In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

Child died, five injured in Quetta

A 5-year-old child died and five other including two children sustained injuries as a wall of house collapsed on them at Uzbak Chowk near Kharotabad area of provincial capital on Wednesday

According to police spokesman, the victims were near a dilapidated wall of the house when it fell down on them at Uzbak Chowk. As a result, a child died on the spot and two children among five persons received injuries.

According to police spokesman, the victims were near a dilapidated wall of the house when it fell down on them at Uzbak Chowk. As a result, a child died on the spot and two children among five persons received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital's trauma center where the injured victims treatment were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

