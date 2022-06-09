UrduPoint.com

Child Dies, 10 Injured In 8 Incidents Of Roofs, Walls Collapse Due To Sever Storm

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Child dies, 10 injured in 8 incidents of roofs, walls collapse due to sever storm

A high velocity whistle blowing dust storm lashed Peshawar on Thursday afternoon and uprooted roofs of several houses besides collapsing of walls ensuing in killing of a child and injury to 10 others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A high velocity whistle blowing dust storm lashed Peshawar on Thursday afternoon and uprooted roofs of several houses besides collapsing of walls ensuing in killing of a child and injury to 10 others.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, eight incidents of damage to property were reported due to gale that hit the provincial metropolis with an intensity of around 76 miles per hour.

Several incidents of uprooting of trees and breaking of widow panes were also reported in the city causing minor injuries to the people.

The injured also included house wives and children among them some were buried under the debris and provided first aid while some were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

In areas including Badabair, Kohat road, Namak Mandi, Ganj Gate, Shah Dand, Mohallah Kuda Dad reports of wall collapse were received.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Peshawar Road Kohat Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

44 seconds ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results -- 2nd update

46 seconds ago
 IIUI to ensure peace in university: Spokesman

IIUI to ensure peace in university: Spokesman

48 seconds ago
 Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by ..

Foreign fighters in Ukraine sentenced to death by pro-Russians

50 seconds ago
 Strict measures to be taken to contain street crim ..

Strict measures to be taken to contain street crimes: CM's Advisor

4 minutes ago
 AJK Govt to host International Kashmir conference ..

AJK Govt to host International Kashmir conference soon: Prime Minister Tanveer I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.